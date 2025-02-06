Ми в соцмережах:

Novyny.LIVE won an award at Business Gravity Awards 2025

6 February 2025 15:22
Novyny.LIVE won the Information and Political Portal of the Year award at the Business Gravity Awards 2025
Olena Khalik, Editor-in-chief of Novyny.LIVE. Photo: Novyny.LIVE.
On February 3, the Fairmont Grand Hotel hosted a large-scale Business Gravity Awards 2025 ceremony that brought together representatives of business, culture, media, and volunteer organizations. The event honored the best projects and the best leaders in a variety of fields.

One of the main awards was the title of "Information and Political Portal of the Year", which went to Novyny.LIVE.

The Business Gravity Awards is an annual award organized by FENIX CHARITY to support business, social initiatives and economic development in Ukraine.

The event was not only a platform for sharing experiences and establishing new partnerships, but also an important step in recognizing the achievements of Ukrainian companies and professionals in their fields.

Novyny.LIVE awards. Photo: Novyny.LIVE.

In addition to winning the Novyny.LIVE nomination for Information and Political Portal of the Year, the publication's editor-in-chief, Olena Khalik, received another prestigious recognition.

Editor-in-chief Olena Khalik. Photo: Novyny.LIVE.

Olena was awarded in the Journalist of the Year nomination, which emphasizes her professionalism, dedication to journalism and significant contribution to the development of Ukraine's information space.

Marina Filipenko, the organizer of the event, founder of the award and head of FENIX CHARITY, said:

"This year we have gathered on one platform not only the best business leaders, but also those who work every day to rebuild our country. The Business Gravity Awards are not only about awards, but also about unity, cooperation and real help for those who need it most. Each of us should invest in the future of Ukraine, and together we can reach new horizons".

Maryna Filipenko, organizer of the event, founder of the award and head of the NGO FENIX CHARITY. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Business Gravity Awards 2025 was not just a celebration of business and media but also had a charitable mission. FENIX CHARITY organized a fundraiser to support the YaMariupol.Kyiv Center, which provides aid to families affected by the war. The event showcased that the Ukrainian business and media community is committed not only to growth but also to supporting those in need.

Charity auction. Photo: Novyny.LIVE.

The evening was highlighted by performances of artists: Vlad Darvin, MILA NITICH, KISHE and his daughter, SoloHa, Sofia and Maria Nersesyan, Duo Artem Kotenko and Sofia Nersesyan, Olga Starovoit, Gelya Zozulya, ANKA, AMORE TWINS, GENIUS, Tom Soda, Anna Wings, SISTERS MIX, Max Gordeev and others.

Duo Artem Kotenko and Sofia Nersesyan. Photo. Novyny.LIVE.

Brilliant hosts of the event: Olha Sumska and Andriy Chornovol.

Maryna Filipenko, Andriy Chornovol, Olha Sumska, and Oksana Volzhyna. Photo: Novyny.LIVE.

The victory of Novyny.LIVE in the Business Gravity Awards 2025 confirms the importance of quality journalism and its role in society. The publication will continue to inform, analyze and report on events that shape the future of Ukraine.

